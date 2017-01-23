Militant hideout busted in Kashmir

Jammu, Jan 23 (IANS) Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout in a natural cave in Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir and seized arms and ammunition.

The Army said a joint operation with police led to the hideout in Chhatru in the hilly terrain and found a “war-like store”.

On spotting the cave, the security forces recovered an AK-47, a pistol, a grenade launcher, seven grenades, two Chinese grenades, three AK-47 Magazines, 428 rounds of 7.62 mm AK-47 and two Kenwood Radio sets.

“This recovery close to January 26 has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists,” an official said.

