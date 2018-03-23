Militant killed in gunfight in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 25 (IANS) A militant was killed and a woman injured on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces and the militants in central Kashmir’s Badgam district, officials said.

“On specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists, Jammu and Kashmir Police, 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Aarizal village of Beerwah tehsil in Badgam,” an official of Defence Ministry said.

The official said that during the search operation, one militant while trying to flee came out of the house he was hiding in and fired indiscriminately at the security forces. As a result, a woman was injured.

“In retaliation, a terrorist has been neutralized, whose identity and affiliation is being ascertained. Arms and ammunition have been recovered,” the official said.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital and her condition is now reported to be stable.

According to the official, the area is under cordon and searches are being conducted.

Police has also confirmed that one militant was killed in the area during a brief encounter with the security forces.

–IANS

sq/qd