Militant killed in J&K gunfight, another injured

Srinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) A militant was killed on Saturday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The slain militant was identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar, belonging to Pulwama’s Babgund village.

Another militant, identified as Showkat Ahmad and belonging to Muran village of Pulwama, was critically injured in the gunbattle.

Police said Ahmad managed to escape the security cordon and was later admitted by unknown persons in Srinagar’s S.M.H.S hospital.

Hospital sources said the militant had sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen, and was stated to be critical.

