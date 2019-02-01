Militant module busted, three arrested in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) The police said on Saturday it has busted a militant module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town with the arrest of three persons.

“This Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module was responsible for the recent grenade attacks in Sopore town.

“During questioning, all three involved persons, who are locals, confessed to the commission of offence. It was revealed that the JeM militants based in Sopore provided two grenades to these individuals for attacking the security forces,” the police said.

–IANS

