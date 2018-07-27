Militants abduct J&K SPO at gunpoint

Srinagar, July 28 (IANS) Militants abducted a special police officer (SPO) at gunpoint from Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

Three militants on Friday evening entered SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone’ house in Chankatar village of Tral area and abducted him.

“A manhunt is on to trace the SPO. He was working as a cook in Awantipora police lines,” a police officer said.

SPOs are engaged in the state in anti-militancy operations. They are neither issued weapons nor trained to handle them.

