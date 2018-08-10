Militants abduct, kill civilian in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 13 (IANS) Militants abducted and killed a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

“Terrorists on Sunday night barged into the house of Gulzar Ahmad, a resident of Murran village and abducted him,” a police officer said.

Later, his body riddled with bullets was recovered from nearby fields, he added.

“Initial investigation suggest that the Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar-led group of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen are involved in the killing,” the officer said.

–IANS

sq/in