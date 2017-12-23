Militants attack CRPF camp in J&K, one trooper killed

Srinagar, Dec 31 (IANS) One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed and three others injured on Sunday after militants attacked a training camp near the Srinagar-Jammu highway, authorities said.

The Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack on the 185 battalion CRPF training camp in Pulwama district’s Lethpora area.

Heavily armed militants entered the camp at around 2.10 a.m., after hurling grenades and resorting to gunfire.

“One CRPF trooper succumbed to injuries sustained in the gunfight with the militants. Three other injured troopers are undergoing treatment at a base hospital in Srinagar. Security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and state police have surrounded the camp,” a police official said.

“Two militants are inside the camp and efforts are on to evacuate CRPF personnel.”

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspected internet facility in the district.

–IANS

sq/ksk