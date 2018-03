Srinagar, March 17 (IANS) A group of militants on Saturday attacked a senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer in Shopian district when he was traveling in a bullet-proof vehicle.

“Militants attacked and fired upon Superintendent of Police Sriram Ambarkar in Hajipora. They fired indiscriminately targeting his vehicle. However, no loss or damage was reported,” a police officer said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches, he added.

–IANS

