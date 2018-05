Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) Militants on Wednesday fired at the house of a National Conference leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district but there were no casualties, police said.

Police said militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade at the house of Muhammad Ashraf Bhat in Tral town of Pulwama, but it exploded in the backyard without injuring anyone or causing any damage.

–IANS

