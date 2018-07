Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) Militants on Thursday forced entry into the guard post of a former Congress leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district and decamped with four rifles, police said.

Militants barged into the guard post at house of ex-Congress leader Muhammad Shafi Bandey at Bonabazar in Shopian and decamped with four service rifles of police guards, said police sources.

Further details are awaited.

–IANS

