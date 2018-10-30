Militants gun down 5 in Assam’s Tinsukia district

Guwahati, Nov 1 (IANS) At least five persons were killed in Tinsukia district of Assam when militants fired indiscriminately at a group of people on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at a remote location called Kherbari under Dhola Police Station in the district that borders Arunachal Pradesh in eastern Assam, the police said.

Locals said four-five armed militants came in Army fatigue and started firing at the people who were playing Ludo in front of a Dhaba on late Thursday evening.

The police suspect the hand of anti-talk action of ULFA militants behind the incident.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mugdhajyoti Mahanta said that an operation has been launched in and around the district to track the militants involved in the incident.

Condemning the Dhola incident, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked state Water Resources Minister Keshav Mahanta and Minister of State for Power Topon Kumar Gogoi to rush to the incident site to take stock of the situation.

Sonowal also asked Assam DGP Kula Saikia and ADGP Mukesh Agarwalla to immediately visit the site to tackle the situation, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that perpetrators of the crime would be dealt with firmly. He also directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to remain alert.

He condoled the death of innocent people and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families, the statement said.

On October 13, the same ULFA faction had triggered a blast in Guwahati this year and claimed responsibility. Its chief Paresh Baruah had later told some TV news channels that the blast was a warning to those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

–IANS

ah/nir