Militants kill BJP leader in Anantnag district

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) Militants on Saturday shot dead a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Police sources said militants shot and critically injured a BJP leader in Verinag area of Anantnag district.

“The injured BJP vice president of Anantnag district, Gul Muhammad Mir, was critically injured after militants fired at him in Nowgam village of Verinag area today.

“He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed. The are has been surrounded for searches,” a security source said.

–IANS

sq/prs