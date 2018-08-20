Militants kill forest guard in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) Militants have killed a forest guard in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the terrorists barged into the house of Tariq Ahmad Malik, 38, a resident of Zandpal village of Tangmarg area and fired upon him, police said in statement.

Ahmad was working in the Forest Department.

He sustained critical gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries. Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law, the statement said.

“Initial investigation in the matter establishes the complicity of LeT terrorist Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, a resident of Kawoosa Budgam,” it said.

–IANS

sq/pgh/