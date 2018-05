Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Militants killed two civilians on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

Ghulam Hassan and his nephew, Bashir Ahmed were abducted from Shahgund village of Hajin area on Friday night.

“The bullet ridden bodies of the victims were found near a mosque in Shahgund village on Saturday morning,” police sources said.

–IANS

