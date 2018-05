Srinagar, May 25 (IANS) A civilian has been murdered by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

Three-to-four militants had forced their entry into the house of Muhammad Yaqoob Wagay in the Hajin area late on Thursday.

They slit the throat of Wagay, a butcher by profession. He died immediately, a police officer said.

A case has been registered.

