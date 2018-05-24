India

Militants shoot special police officer in J&K

Views: 1

Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Militants on Tuesday shot and critically injured a special police officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The incident took place in Puchal village. “SPO Aquib Wagay was taken to a hospital for treatment,” a police officer said.

SPOs are engaged by state police on a fixed monthly packet to fight militancy in the state. They are not given training in handling firearms nor are they issued service weapons.

–IANS

sq/him/vd

ALSO READ:   Didn't obstruct police from filing chargesheet in Kathua case: Jammu bar association
Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *