Militants shoot special police officer in J&K
Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Militants on Tuesday shot and critically injured a special police officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The incident took place in Puchal village. “SPO Aquib Wagay was taken to a hospital for treatment,” a police officer said.
SPOs are engaged by state police on a fixed monthly packet to fight militancy in the state. They are not given training in handling firearms nor are they issued service weapons.
–IANS
sq/him/vd