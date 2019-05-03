Militants shoot two in Shopian district

Srinagar, May 8 (IANS) Militants shot and critically injured two persons on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police sources said the militants fired at two persons identified as Muzaffar Ahmad and Irfan Ahmad in Zainapora area.

“Both were shifted in a critical condition to the hospital. The area has been surrounded for searches,” a police source said.

Reports from the area said the two ran a chemist shop in Zainapora area. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

–IANS

sq/mr