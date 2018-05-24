Militants snatch two police rifles in J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) Militants took away service rifles from two policemen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district late on Saturday, police said.

According to police sources, the incident was reported from Dabran area of Anantnag, when the militantys took away an AK-47 rifle and an INSAS rifle from police guards deployed for security of a local advocate.

“The advocate is a political worker of Awami National Conference living in Kulgam district. He had come to a relative’s house in Dabran village when the incident occurred,” a police source said.

Hizbul Mujahideen later claimed responsibility for the weapon-snatching, posting pictures of the snatched weapons on social media sites.

