Militants target Army vehicle with IED in Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 18 (IANS) Militants targeted an armoured vehicle of the Army with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district on Thursday.

Police sources said militants exploded an IED in Tahab area of Pulwama district when an Army vehicle passed the area.

“Militants also fired at the soldiers inside the vehicle. The fire was returned by the soldiers. After a brief exchange of gunfire the militants escaped,” said a police source.

“There are no reports of any casualty,” the source said.

