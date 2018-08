Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) A group of militants on Friday forced their way into a temple’s guard post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Badgam district and beat up the guards there.

Police sources said a group of militants entered a temple guard post in Badgam’s Ichgam village and thrashed the guards inside.

“Three guards posted at the temple were thrashed by the militants. The militants did not find any weapon inside the guard post,” sources said.

