Military ties with US ‘stable’: China

Beijing, May 31 (IANS) The relationship between the armed forces of China and the US is stable and the two sides have been engaging in normal exchanges and communication, China’s Ministry of National Defence said.

“The relationship between the two armies is generally stable,” Wu Qian, Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence, China was quoted as saying by Xinhua on Thursday.

However, Qian maintained that China and the US should build a coordinated, cooperative and stable relationship and work hard to make military-to-military ties a stabilising factor for the China-US relationship.

“China has been resolute in fighting against provocations by the US in fields including trade,” Qian said, adding that the Chinese army has unwavering resolve in safeguarding the security of national sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensuring the Chinese people enjoy happy lives.

–IANS

vin/