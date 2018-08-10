Millie, Khushi share lead in 11th leg of women’s golf tour

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Millie Saroha got off to a fine start with one-over 73 that gave her a share of the lead with Khushi Khanijau in the first round of the 11th leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

Millie had two birdies against three bogeys, while Khushi, whose best this season has been a seventh place in the eighth leg, had four birdies and an eagle against two bogeys and two double bogeys.

Khushi had an excellent stretch from the sixth to eighth with a birdie on sixth, an eagle on seventh and a birdie again on eighth. However, she dropped double bogeys on tenth and 12th and further bogeys on 15th and 16th.

Apart from the three-hole stretch with birdie-eagle-birdie in the front nine, Khushi also carded birdies on 13th and 17th.

Afshan Fatima (74), who was fourth in the fifth leg in her best outing this season, had one birdie, one bogey and one double with 15 pars in her card at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club.

None of the top three have won this season and so each of them has an incentive to go all out for the next two rounds.

Tvesa Malik, the pre-event favourite this week and the leader on the Hero Order of Merit, was tied fourth with Amandeep Drall, winner of the 10th leg. Both shot three-over 75.

