Millonarios crushes General Diaz, to face Santa Fe in round-of-16

Bogota, Aug 16 (IANS) Colombian football club Millonarios defeated the Paraguayan General Diaz 4-0 at the El Campin stadium here in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana, and will face Independiente Santa Fe in the round-of-16.

The goals of the match on Wednesday were made by strikers Gabriel Hauche, Roberto Ovelar and Ayron del Valle and midfielder David Silva, who joined the game in the second half, reports Efe.

Coached by Argentine Miguel Angel Russo, the home team took possession of the ball from the start under the leadership of Cristian Marrugo, who facilitated the shots to Del Valle and Hauche from the sides.

However, Millonarios struggled to break the rigid defence of the Paraguayan rival, with good performance from central midfielders Pablo Meza and David Villaba, as well as from midfielders Blas Caceres and Angel Benitez.

Millonarios’ striker Hauche was the first one to shake General Diaz’s net in the 30th minute, then followed by Ovelar seven minutes later.

In the second half, Del Valle scored the third goal in the 78th minute and Silva finished off the Paraguayan with the fourth goal in the 86th minute.

–IANS

