MIM backs Centre over UN human rights report

Hyderabad, June 16 (IANS) Rejecting the United Nations report on alleged human rights vioaltions in the Kashmir Valley, the MIM has said that the world body has no right to interfere in the internal matters of India, but also dubbed the report as “diplomatic failure” of the Centre.

Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that his party fully supported the government of India on the issue since it dealt with the country’s sovereignty.

Owaisi however said that the report of the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights was a “diplomatic failure” of the Modi government.

Addressing a meeting at the historic Mecca Masjid, the Hyderabad MP said that the MIM stands with the government despite its differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I will oppose Modi till my last breath, but when it comes to the country we support the government, irrespective of the party in power,” he said.

The MP also condemned the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Kashmir. He said those who killed the journalist and his security officers were the biggest agents of Satan. Owaisi also condemned the abduction and killing of Indian soldier Aurangzeb.

The MIM chief alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party — which is ruling in Jammu and Kashmir along with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP for four years — had failed as the attacks by terrorist from Pakistan were continuing on Indian military installations while 10,000 people were forced to flee their homes in border areas due to firing by Pakistan.

Owaisi ridiculed Modi’s fitness challenges and advised him to instea take care of the health of India and Indians, especially the poor, youths and oppressed.

He voiced concern over continuing attacks on Muslims in different parts of the country and said they were being targeted because of their faith. “Is there no rule of law in this country? Will the perpetrators continue to go unpunished,” asked the Muslim leader.

He predicted that the BJP will be defeated in the 2019 general elections. “A new government will come,” said Owaisi but added that the Congress will not make a comeback.

Owaisi slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for inviting former President Pranab Mukherjee to his Iftar party despite the latter’s visit to the RSS headquarters and his praise of Sangh founder K.B. Hedgewar.

He said that Pranab Mukherjee during his speech at the RSS meeting used the word ‘invaders’ while referring to the Muslim rulers. He alleged that the former President spoke like RSS leaders, who use the term to spread hatred in the country.

–IANS

ms/tsb