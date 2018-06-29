MIM opposes idea of simultaneous polls

Hyderabad, June 30 (IANS) Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has opposed the proposal to hold simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies, saying it is a solution in search of a problem.

MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi made the party’s stand clear in a letter to the Law Commission of India, which is consulting political parties and other stakeholders before making its final recommendations on the issue of simultaneous elections.

The Hyderabad MP described the issue of simultaneous elections as a “solution in search of a problem”. He said no attempts were made so far to analyse if there was a need for simultaneous elections. Instead, certain logistical difficulties – such as the expenditure in holding elections – are being projected as sufficient enough reasons to wholesale amend the basic structure of the Constitution.

“I would like to emphasise that constitutional principles of collective responsibility and legislative oversight of executive cannot be sacrificed at the altar of efficiency and stability. It is not possible privilege convenience over constitutional guarantees,” he wrote.

The MP said it must be noted that parliamentary democracy and federalism are part of the basic structure of the Constitution. These features of the Constitution cannot be amended away by the legislature in any circumstances, let alone for the sake of saving public expenditure.

“Moreover, it is unclear that any significant public interest is served by conducting simultaneous elections,” the MIM chief added.

–IANS

ms/nir