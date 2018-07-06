Minaj, Grande reunite for mermaid-themed video

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj has teamed up with singer Ariana Grande for a new music video “Bed”, which shows her dressed as a mermaid.

In the clip, Minaj writhes on the beach as a topless mermaid and showcases a skimpy swimsuit in a private swimming pool and sexy lingerie on a bed, while Grande dances seductively in white fuzzy lingerie on a grassy hill by the sea, reports eonline.com.

They then unite together on rocks by the ocean, wearing bikinis and short cover-ups and join two men, played by Odell Beckham Jr and Brad Wing, on daybeds.

The single “Bed” was released in June.

Minaj and Grande have had several music collaborations in the past.

–IANS

