Mindtree hires ex-Accenture honcho Nevatia as COO

Bengaluru, March 2 (IANS) Leading technology consulting and software services firm Mindtree hired former Accenture executive Dayapatra Nevatia as its Chief Operating Officer(COO), the L&T subsidiary said on Monday.

“Nevatia joins us from global software major Accenture where he was MD (Managing Director) and director of delivery for advanced technology centres in India,” Mindtree Chief Executive Debashis Chatterjee said in a statement here.

In the new role, Nevatia will lead the city-based IT firm in its next phase of growth as an industry veteran.

“Nevatia’s rich industry experience and track record will be an asset for us to strive for customer-centric growth. His hiring testifies our focus on leadership expansion, worldwide” said Chatterjee on the occasion.

Nevatia, an electronics’ engineer with a master’s in management, led the delivery for the portfolio, spanning system integration, digital, application outsourcing, infrastructure, and security services across industry groups.

Mumbai-based infrastructure construction behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) acquired controlling stake (60.1 per cent) in Mindtree in July 2019 from its co-founder promoters and executives.

