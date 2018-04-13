Mindtree’s Q4 net profit up 87.5%

Bangaluru, April 19 (IANS) Global technology services company Mindtree on Wednesday reported a rise of 87.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 182.2 crore.

“We ended the year on a strong note, and seeing that momentum creating a healthy start to our new fiscal year. It’s especially heartening that our client satisfaction ratings reached an all-time high, setting the benchmark in our industry,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director, Mindtree.

“Our enduring strategic investments in expertise for Domain, Digital and Run are clearly recognised by the market. The further success of our large deal focus reflects the need for Global 2000 businesses to marry large scale with agility. Mindtree is in that sweet-spot.”

–IANS

