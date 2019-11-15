Mindy Kaling ‘happy’ on passing driver’s test

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (IANS) Renowned comedian Mindy Kaling has passed her written driver’s exam, and she is extremely happy.

Mindy took to Twitter to announce that she had passed her written driver’s exam, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“I passed my written drivers test. My recipe for success was taking 20 back-to-back online tests and reading the entire California Driver Handbook slowly. #grind #yay.”

Mindy is no stranger to reaping the fruits of her labour, as demonstrated by her exponential career success.

“I think shooting (Late Night), three months after I had my first baby was something that made me proud of doing, and then just, I think my work on ‘The Office’ – I wrote 24 episodes of that show, and I worked so hard.I kind of essentially gave over my 20s and my love life and my friend life to that show,” she had earlier said.

