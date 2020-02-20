Minerva Academy to conduct trials in Manipur

Ludhiana, Feb 21 (IANS) Minerva Academy is going to conduct trials in Manipur, a statement said. The trials will start from February 28 in Chandel District of Manipur and over the course of 10 days will be held across the state.

The shortlisted participating players will be called to Imphal, Manipur for the final selection which will be held on March 7.

The main focus of this trial is to attract some of the best talents from across the state. Aspirants will be tested on their performance in match situations, technical skills, tactical awareness and physical ability.

Speaking on the announcement of the trials, Ranjit Bajaj, Owner, Minerva Academy said, “This initiative gives us an opportunity to provide an ideal football-only environment for promising youngsters to develop their potential to the fullest. We not only provide intensive training but also, we focus on all-round development of the player with formal education.”

–IANS

