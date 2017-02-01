Minerva, Churchill share spoils in I-League

Ludhiana, Feb 1 (IANS) Minerva Punjab FC shared the spoils with Churchill Brothers FC Goa in the I-League at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Wednesday.

After a dreadful loss at home against Red and Golds in their last fixture they finally put up a decent display to play a draw.

Churchill Brothers led by Keenan Almeida have opted to bank on their winning formula playing the same eleven and same formation 4-1-4-1 against Minerva.

The game saw a lot of end-to-end action, with Minerva having most of the opportunities.

Both teams got chances to score in the first half but Minerva failed to covert.

In the second half, the game began to build up as Minerva and Churchill Brothers started using the width of the field and putting pressure in the opposition halves.

Churchill Brothers defender Rowilson came close to scoring after dribbling past Kareem and slotting a fine shot but missing the angle.

Adil Khan picked on some ambitious efforts from halfway through but they didn’t really trouble the Minervan custodian.

