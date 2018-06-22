Mini-World Cup launched at UN school

United Nations, June 24 (IANS) While the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup is drawing global attention in Russia, qualified youth teams launched a mini-tournament at the UN International School in Manhattan.

School girls and boys, in the national jerseys of Belgium, France, Germany, Morocco, Peru, Russia, Senegal and South Korea, competed in the three-hour tournament on Saturday held at the rooftop playground of the school, reports Xinhua news agency.

South Korea, Russia, Morocco and Germany ranked the top four of the mini-World Cup.

“We are trying to bring the spirit of the World Cup in Russia to New York,” said Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UNa.

–IANS

ksk