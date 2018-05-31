Minister urges children to end plastic pollution

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Urging school children to protect the environment, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday sought their help to end the menace of plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution is also the theme of the World Environment day, being hosted by India on Tuesday.

“I request you all to become green warriors, take a green good deed every day and help us stop the single-use plastic,” the minister said.

According to experts, about 500 billion plastic bags are used across the world every day.

In India, around 4,059 tonnes per day of plastic waste is generated from 60 major cities with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad topping the list, states a 2015 Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report.

It adds that around 25,940 tonnes per day of plastic waste is generated in the country.

Addressing a gathering of the students here at Chanakyapuri, the Minster also administered a pledge to the children to minimize the use of plastic and to totally stop single-use or disposable plastic in their day-to-day life.

He later flagged off ‘Envithon’, a mini-marathon, riding a bicycle on the World Bicycle Day.

–IANS

kd/him/mr