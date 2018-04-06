Minister’s husband appointed Haryana CM’s Media Adviser

Chandigarh, April 6 (IANS) Haryana Cabinet Minister Kavita Jain’s husband Rajiv Jain was on Friday appointed the Media Adviser to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Kavita Jain was on Friday divested of the Information and Public Relations portfolio by the Governor to avoid ‘conflict of interest’ in the Department. She will now hold the charge of Urban Local Bodies and Women and Child Development.

The Chief Minister had in the past shifted Amit Arya, his Media Adviser since November 2014, to New Delhi.

Rajiv Jain was earlier state Bharatiya Janata Party’s media incharge. A former journalist, Rajiv Jain was also Media Adviser to then Chief Minister Bansi Lal from 1996 to 1999.

Khattar, a first-time legislator, was made head of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana in October 2014.

The next Assembly elections are scheduled in October next year.

–IANS

