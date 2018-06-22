Ministry brings 16 more steel products under Quality Control

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) In a move to ensure a total quality regime in the steel sector, the Steel Ministry has brought 16 additional steel products under the purview of the Quality Control Order (QCO), according to an official announcement on Sunday.

A Steel Ministry statement said the measure would bring around 90 per cent of the steel and steel products consumed in the country under the QCO.

“In its commitment to ensure 100 per cent quality regime in steel sector, Ministry of Steel has issued two Quality Control orders, namely Steel and Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2018 and Stainless Steel Products (Quality Control) Order, 2018,” the statement said.

“As a result, 16 more steel products have been brought under the ambit of quality control order. By implementing these orders, around 85-90 per cent of steel and steel products consumed in the country would be covered under QCOs,” it added.

Previously, 34 carbon steel products and three stainless steel products were notified by the Ministry, the statement said.

“In effect, these quality control orders now cover 50 carbon steel and three stainless steel products, which have direct bearing on human health and are critical to safety and security of infrastructure, housing, engineering application and public at large,” it said.

According to the Ministry, the notified steel items cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

Besides, foreign suppliers willing to supply these items to India have to obtain BIS registration.

“The Ministry is also considering bringing the remaining steel products under QCO in consultation with stakeholders in a phased manner,” the statement said.

The Ministry has decided to cover tin plates used in food, food additives, drugs and medicines under the mandatory quality control regime and the process in this regard is being initiated, it added.

–IANS

bc/qd/mr