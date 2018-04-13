Ministry clarifies on filing under GST composition scheme

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Responding to doubts raised about the manner of filing quarterly return by composition dealers under the GST regime, the Central government on Tuesday clarified that taxpayers who have opted for the composition levy need not furnish “the data in serial number 4A of GSTR-4 for the tax periods January to March 2018 and subsequent tax periods.”

Small taxpayers can opt for the Composition Scheme under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to avoid tedious formalities and pay GST at a fixed rate of turnover. The scheme can be opted by any taxpayer whose turnover is less than Rs 75 lakh.

“Doubts are being raised about the manner of filing the quarterly return by composition dealers in Form GSTR-4,” a Finance Ministry statement said here.

“It is hereby clarified that since auto-population of the details of the inward supplies including supplies on which tax is to be paid on reverse charge is not taking place,…

“…taxpayers who have opted to pay tax under the composition levy shall not furnish the data in serial number 4A of Table 4 of Form GSTR-4 for the tax periods January, 2018 to March, 2018 and subsequent tax periods,” it added.

