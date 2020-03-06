Minor alleges rape in Goa, one held

Panaji, March 12 (IANS) The city police on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly raping a minor girl in South Goa’s Quepem sub district, a spokesperson said.

The accused, whose name has not been disclosed by the police, was arrested hours after the 14-year-old girl was found by a passersby in a deserted area in Quepem, located just a km away from the her school.

“The victim claimed that she was lured by the accused before being raped. Later, the girl has been sent for medical examination,” the spokespeson said.

The South District police are expected to address a media briefing in connection with the incident soon.

–IANS

maya/sdr/