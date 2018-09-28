Minor apprehended for attempting rape on Class 3 girl
New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) In a shocking case, a 15-year-old boy has been apprehended here for allegedly trying to rape his neighbour — a Class 3 girl student, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Aslam Khan said the incident was reported from north Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Monday evening.
A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged immediately, the police officer said.
“Following that, the accused was apprehended,” she said, adding the case was being investigated.
–IANS
