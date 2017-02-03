Minor boy crushed by mini truck

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) An eight-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speeding mini truck in Dwarka area of south west Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday night when the deceased, Ankush, a resident of Shivani Enclave in Dwarka North, was coming back to his residence after buying a notebook from a nearby stationary shop.

“A speeding mini truck hit Ankush when he was crossing a road. Some locals informed the police and took him to hospital where he was declared brought dead. Ankush was a student of class 1,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Surender Kumar said.

Ankush’s father, Ram Kishore works as a driver, he said.

“The accused driver later identified as Hari Prashad, 35, fled from the spot after the incident. He was arrested on Friday morning from his hideout in outer Delhi,” Kumar said.

–IANS

