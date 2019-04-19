Minor explosion reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo, April 25 (IANS) A minor explosion was reported on Thursday from a vacant plot of land in Pugoda on the outskirts of the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, police said.

The police however, did not provide any other details of the blast which comes four days after the serial Easter Sunday bombings that killed 359 people and injured hundreds others in the bloodiest day in Sri Lanka since the end of the civil war a decade ago, reports Xinhua news agency.

–IANS

ksk