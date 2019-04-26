Minor fire at Delhi’s Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A minor fire broke out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan here on Tuesday, and it was put out within minutes, a fire officer said. No casualty was reported.

“At 2.45 p.m., we were informed of a fire on the sixth floor, where some scrap material is stored. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said the officer.

He said that the blaze was doused within a few minutes. “The reason for the fire is yet to be established,” he added.

Shastri Bhawan houses the Ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and Human Resources Development.

–IANS

