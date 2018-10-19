Minor fire at Kolkata Puja carnival premises amid heightened security

Kolkata, Oct 22 (IANS) A fire broke out behind the canopy of the West Bengal government-organised Durga Puja carnival in central Kolkata’s iconic Red Road on Monday evening, even as security was heightened a day before the colourful road show.

“A minor fire broke out on Monday evening in a light post behind the canopy, built to host the Durga Puja carnival on Red Road (Indira Gandhi Sarani) on Monday evening. It seems a short circuit may have caused the fire,” a fire official said.

“Three fire tenders were rushed to spot. The fire has been put out without any injury or major damage to property,” the official added.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in and around the venue of the carnival where the Idols and tableaux from 75 prominent community pujas from the city and suburbs will take part in a road show on Tuesday evening before the immersion.

The carnival, a brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is set to be held in a big way with several additional features, including musical and cultural performances, in its third edition this year.

“Around 3,000 personnel will be posted on the Red Road, accompanied by personnel of the Special Task Force of the city police during Tuesday’s event. Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Quick Response Team (ORT) and Bomb Squad will also be present at the venue with sniffer dogs,” a senior Kolkata Police officer said.

A number of watch towers and several CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to monitor the situation during the road show, police said.

The carnival will have seating arrangement for 20,000 people this year, with 1,500 seats reserved for foreign dignitaries.

–IANS

mgr/ssp/prs