Minor fire breaks out at PM’s residence complex

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A minor fire broke out at the Prime Minister’s residence complex at 9 Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday evening, after a “short-circuit” but had been controlled now.

A call was made from the PM’s residence following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Initial investigation suggests the fire was sparked off from an inverter.

Roads outside the PM’s house, one of the most secure zones of India, were blocked temporarily.

The PMO took to Twitter to inform that that the blaze was caused by a “short circuit” and it “was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex”.

“The fire is very much under control now,” it added.

