Minor fire in Jammu Rajdhani Express, no injuries reported

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Fire broke out on the roof of a coach of the New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express here on Thursday but no injuries were reported, an official said.

“The incident took place after a miscreant threw a rag from a bridge near Subzi Mandi station and it got stuck on the Over Head Equipment (OHE) and caught fire due to the sparks generated as it caused an obstruction between OHE and the locomotive pantograph of the train,” said the official.

The fire was reported by the pointsman at Subzi Mandi yard around 9 p.m., but the train has departed from Subzi Mandi station, the official added.

–IANS

aks-sid/vd

