Minor gets New Zealand to change sexist road signs

Wellington, July 31 (IANS) The New Zealand Transport Agency will update its signs from “Linemen” to “Line Crew” after receiving a letter from a seven-year-old who pointed out that “women can be line-workers too”.

The letter was written by Zoe Carew who became incensed when she saw the “Linemen” signs while on her way to visit her grandparents in the city of Eastbourne, the Guardian reported.

The sign “Linemen” indicate that people installing or fixing power lines are working in the area.

“Why does the sign say ‘Linemen’ when the people working on the lines may be men or women? I think this sign is wrong and unfair. Do you agree?” Carew wrote in a letter to Fergus Gammie, the chief executive of the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA).

“I don’t really want to be a line-worker when I grow up because there are so many more exciting things I would like to do, but some girls might want to learn to linewomen,” Carew said.

“Can you please change the sign to say ‘Line-workers’ instead, or something else correct and fair like that,” she asked.

Gammie wrote back to Carew, in a letter that her proud mother shared on Facebook alongside her daughter’s original note.

The chief executive commended her for her suggestion and “for taking action where you think something unfair should be fixed. Well done”, the Guardian quoted from the social media post.

–IANS

in/