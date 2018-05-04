Minor girl abducted in Bihar

Patna, May 7 (IANS) A minor girl was kidnapped from Bihar’s Purnea district on Monday, police said.

Navya Kumari, a Class 3 student of a private school, was abducted in broad daylight by four wheeler-borne criminals from Purnea’s Gulzarbag Bazar locality.

The victim is the daughter of a businessman.

Purnea Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma said the incident took place when Navya was returning home from school.

The police were conducting raids to rescue the child, he said.

Over a dozen cases of abduction have been reported in the state this year.

In January, a 16-year-old son of a property dealer was kidnapped for ransom and later found murdered.

–IANS

