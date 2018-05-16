Minor girl dead, her brother crushed by speeding dumfer

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A minor girl was crushed to death, her elder brother injured in an accident on Friday after a speeding dumfer hit them, over taking a bus in south Delhi, police said.

Police said the accident occurred at around 7 a.m when the victims identified Raju,14, and his younger sister,Ishrat,12, were going to school in Sarita Vihar near Shaheen Bagh.

“When Ishrat and Raju were walking beside to footpath on Shaheen Bagh road, a speeding dumfer while over taking to a bus, lost balance due toA collision with bus. The dumfer crushed Raju and Ishrat”,Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“Some passerbye informed local police and Ishrat and Raju were taken to near by hospital, where she was declared brought dead, while Raju is undergoing treatment”,the officer said.

They were staying in Shram Vihar slum and students of a Government school in Noor Nagar, the officer added.

–IANS

