Minor girl raped, killed in Bhopal, 6 cops suspended

Bhopal, June 9 (IANS) Body of a eight-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and strangulated, was found in a drain in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday. Six policemen have been suspended in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the minor, a resident of Mandwa Basti in Kamlanagar Police Station area, left her home on Saturday evening to fetch some grocery. When she failed to return, her family started looking for her.

The family alleged that they also informed the Kamlanagar police station, but the police officials did not take the matter seriously. The police got active only after a call from the area corporator around 11 p.m., they said.

Her body was recovered from a drain on Sunday morning. Police had to be deployed in the area after the girl’s family created a ruckus at the Hamidia Hospital, where the body was taken for a post-mortem.

The accused has been identified, police said, adding that the post-mortem report was awaited to frame the charges against him.

The incident comes two days after a similar incident in which another minor girl was raped and killed in Ujjain. The accused was arrested on Saturday.

Repeated incidents of sexual assaults on minor girls within a week has heated up politics in the state.

Newly elected Member of Lok Sabha from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur visited the girl’s family and expressed grief over the tragedy. She also demanded strict action against the accused.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and state Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma also visited the family and condemned the incident. Chief Minister Kamal Nath has assured quick action and all help to the family.

–IANS

hindi/rtp