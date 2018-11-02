Minor girl sexually assaulted by uncle in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her uncle in east Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Police said the victim, 10, had gone to her aunt’s residence in Shakarpur where her uncle, 32, sexually assaulted her in his wife’s absence.

“The accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she disclosed his crime to her parents, before dropping her near her house,” a senior police officer said.

“The minor narrated the entire crime to her mother, who then approached the police. We have registered a case after the victim was sent for medical examination,” he said.

The accused has been absconding.

–IANS

sp/shs