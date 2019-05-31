Minor girl sexually assaulted in Gurugram

Gurugram, June 4 (IANS) A four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a youth in Gurugram’s Hari Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Vishnu (20), is from Nepal and was living here in a rented accommodation. He was caught red handed after the victim’s mother was alerted by a neighbour.

“The victim’s mother was asleep in the house and the girl was playing outside. The accused lured her, took her to his room in an adjacent building and sexually abused her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said.

–IANS

str/mr